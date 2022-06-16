Sheriff 'Big John' Williams capital murder trial date set, but will it happen in Lowndes County?

HAYNEVILLE — A date has been set in the capital murder case of late Lowndes County Sheriff "Big John" Williams. But will the case be heard in his home county?

William Chase Johnson, 19, of Montgomery, is charged in the case. Williams, 62, was shot and killed in the line of duty the night of Nov. 23, 2019, while trying to disburse a large crowd in the parking lot of the QV convenience story in Hayneville.

Current Lowndes County Sheriff Christopher West, foreground, reminisces about slain Lowndes County Sheriff Big John Williams, a year after Williams' death, as he stands near a portrait of Williams at the county courthouse in Hayneville, Ala., on Thursday November 12, 2020. Williams was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Retired Escambia County Circuit Judge Bert Rice was appointed to preside in the case after local judges recused themselves.

Rice has entered an order setting the trial date for Oct. 11, the only remaining criminal trial session in Lowndes County this year. The next criminal session will be in April, Rice's order reads.

There's a gag order in the case, barring prosecutors and defense attorneys from commenting outside of court filings and courtroom proceedings.

Long time courthouse observers say the trial will never take place in Lowndes, given how well known and well respected Williams was

"No way that Johnson boy is tried here," said Seth Nabors, who traces his family roots in Lowndes County to antebellum times. "You won't be able to get an impartial jury here. Everybody knew Big John and loved Big John in Lowndes County."

William Chase Johnson is escorted from the Lowndes County Courthouse in Hayneville, Ala., on Monday January 6, 2020 following a preliminary hearing the case of the November shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff Big John Williams.

Those same observers have anticipated the defense filing for a change of venue in the case, but that paperwork hasn't come down. And the clock is ticking.

As the trial date approaches, the court will set a pretrial conference "...at which time pending motions will be addressed," Rice's order reads.

That makes Tosha Lawrence more than a little nervous.

"Everybody knows the trial is going to move somewhere else," she said. "I just hope we don't get a week or so from the trial date and then have another delay."

Capital murder is most severe charge the state can file. The only sentencing options upon conviction are life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. The defense has filed a motion seeking that the death penalty be removed from consideration. Rice has not ruled on that request, records reflect.

Story continues

Johnson has been held at the Elmore County Jail under no bond since arrest that night. No bond is standard in a capital case. Johnson was 18 at the time, and is the son of a Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Larger than life: Slain sheriff 'Big John' Williams' memory casts long shadow over Lowndes County

Williams, spent more than 40 years serving his community. He started out as a reserve deputy in 1978 under then-Sheriff John Hulett. Then it was three years at Hayneville PD before going back to the sheriff’s office as a “road deputy.” He worked his way up to chief deputy and was elected sheriff in 2010.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Date set in 'Big John' capital murder trial. But will case be heard in Lowndes County?