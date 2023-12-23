Sheriff Billy Woods has a challenger for 2024

Sheriff Billy Woods will have a challenger in 2024.

Milton Simmons Busby Jr. filed paperwork on Friday afternoon in his attempt at unseating Woods to become the top lawman in Marion County. Both men are Republicans.

When asked why he's running against Woods, Busby said he wants to "offer the people of Marion County something different." He said he believes in "one person, one vote, taking care of the community" and said residents "should always have alternatives."

Another reason he's throwing his hat into the ring: "It's time to do something different for the community."

Woods declined comment.

About Milton Busby

Busby is married and has three adult children. According to his biography, he has four college degrees, one of which is from the Army War College for strategic studies. His campaign treasurer is Milton Busby Sr., according to documents filed at the Supervisor of Elections Office.

The 61-year-old said he was born and raised in Ocala and attended Vanguard High School. He said he spent 32 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, retiring as a colonel. He also was a Florida Highway Patrol trooper for 32 years.

Sheriff Billy Woods

So far, Woods has raised $29,275 for his re-election campaign. Individuals and business owners have donated to Woods' campaign.

Woods has been in office since 2016 and ran unopposed in 2020. The Republican primary is in August 2024 with the general election in November.

The election for sheriff is every four years and the annual salary is more than $200,000.

