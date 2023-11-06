Sheriff’s bloodhound helps identify kidnapping, robbery suspect

A 50-year-old man from Temecula has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to an armed robbery earlier this year in Riverside County, authorities announced.

Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 34000 block of Calle Arnaz in Temecula on Sept. 28 on reports of the robbery.

At the scene, investigators learned that the suspect, later identified as Irvin Banks, had been waiting outside the business as employees were closing the store for evening. The 50-year-old threatened the employees and pointed a gun at one of the workers, forcing them back into the office to empty the safe of money, according to a RCSD news release.

Banks fled the scene before deputies arrived, though the victims were able to provide law enforcement with his description as well as the direction in which he ran away. After canvassing the area, however, authorities were unable to locate the suspect.

RCSD’s Southwest Station Robbery and Burglary Suppression Team assumed the investigation and with the help of a sheriff’s bloodhound located evidence dropped on the ground by Banks. With that evidence, as well as undisclosed investigative resources, authorities said they were able to identify Banks as the suspect and learn that he was on federal probation for robbery.

Nearly a month later, on Oct. 26, deputies with the robbery and burglary suppression team arrested the 50-year-old in the 444000 block of Adam Lane in Temecula. A search of his vehicle and residence revealed additional evidence tying him to the September robbery, the release stated.

Banks was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center on charges of kidnapping with intent to commit robbery, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $1 million.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact RCSD Investigator J. Andrews at 951-693-3000.

