Sheriff: Bomb threat at Burke County Middle School was made from caller in Europe

A bomb threat Monday at Burke County Middle School was the result of a 'swatting' call from out of the country, according to officials.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Monday, Burke County sheriff's deputies responded to Burke County Middle School for a possible bomb threat and shooter.

Students and faculty were moved from the middle school to the Burke County High School gymnasium so the sheriff’s office Special Response Team and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office K9 Regional Task Force could conduct a search, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

During the search, Burke County investigators determined the caller was using an app-generated phone service that was used multiple times in the United States, according to the release. Investigators and federal partners learned the call was made from an area in Europe and was associated with "swatting" calls.

Investigators also determined another bomb threat was made in Illinois using the app-generated features on the same day, according to the release.

The sheriff's office said there was no threat to any Burke County schools.

