Sheriff: Boy, girl reported missing in Cabarrus County

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep an eye out for two children that haven’t been seen in almost a week.

The sheriff’s office said on Tuesday that Colby and Elizabeth Hager were last seen in the Harrisburg area on July 19.

Colby is 15, and Elizabeth is 16, according to the sheriff’s office. They are both “known to frequent the areas of Kannapolis, Landis, and China Grove.”

It’s not clear if they have a vehicle. We reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information.

Authorities say both of the children have been entered into a national missing persons database.

If you have information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call detectives at 704-920-3020.

