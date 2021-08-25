Sheriff: Break-in suspect arrested after pursuit

Aug. 25—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged an Ellerbe man with assaulting a government official and fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle.

Jeffrey Lynn Dawkins, 56, of Ellerbe Hatchery Road, has been charged with one felony count each of felony larceny and flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle. He's been charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Dawkins has been charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking and entering, reckless driving to endanger, exceeding safe speed, driving while license revoked, and having a fictitious registration; two misdemeanor counts each of failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light and injury to personal property.

On Monday, Aug. 23, the RCSO received a call of a suspect breaking and entering into an outbuilding on Memory Lane in Rockingham.

Deputies were advised that Dawkins was driving a burgundy Pontiac Firebird and was located near the Philadelphia Community.

Dawkins fled from a traffic stop and led deputies on a pursuit on US HWY 1 and through the Roberdel community, according to the RCSO. He was apprehended off Old Aberdeen Road and booked into Richmond County Jail. Dawkins is believed to be a suspect in other breaking and entering cases.

He's been placed under a $250,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

