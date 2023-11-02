Sheriff: Brevard County man charged with attempted murder after attacking ex-girlfriend, her mother

A Titusville man was arrested Wednesday, accused of brutally stabbing his ex-girlfriend and attacking her mother at a home in Port St. John.

39-year-old Larry Speer, Jr. faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated battery on a person over 65 years of age, and violation of probation.

The investigation began just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when Brevard County deputies responded to a 911 call from a home on Macco Road in Port St. John reporting a disturbance.

According to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, deputies arrived on scene to find three victims in front of the home. One of the victims was unharmed while two had suffered severe injuries.

Both injured victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the unharmed victim said she heard her mother screaming in her bedroom and went into the room with the other victim where they found Speer choking and stabbing the third victim, who deputies identified as a former girlfriend.

Investigators say Speer broke an object and used it to strike the second victim in the head, then forced his way into the kitchen where he grabbed another knife and resumed stabbing the initial victim in the bedroom.

According to the sheriff’s office, the attack continued until someone called 911. Once he was aware deputies were responding, Speer fled the scene.

Deputies say they tracked Speer to a room at the Titusville Ramada Inn where they found blood on the door. They attempted to enter the room and discovered that Speer had attempted to barricade it using a nightstand and other furniture.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies eventually found Speer locked in the restroom, holding a machete.

Speer complied with orders to drop the machete and was taken into custody without further incident. He’s being held in the Brevard County jail on no bond.

According to Sheriff Ivey, Speer has an extensive criminal history that features 15 previous felony arrests, including seven different probation violations.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the case to contact their Special Victims Unit at 321-633-8419.

