Sheriff: Brevard therapist directed child with autism to undress, shower in front of him

ROCKLEDGE — A certified behavioral analyst has been arrested on a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct involving a child after sheriff's investigators said he had a then-10-year-old with autism undress and take a shower in front of him multiple times.

Anthony Fischetti, 40, of Cocoa was arrested Thursday. He was released from the Brevard County Jail early Saturday on a $35,000 bond.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office reports that a certified behavioral analyst from Cocoa was arrested Thursday on one felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct involving a child.

Sheriff’s deputies said Fischetti directed the child, who is now in high school, to shower in front of him on different occasions at BASIX Behavioral Health Services in Rockledge.

"Our investigation revealed that Fischetti had directed and manipulated a child with autism, who was approximately 10 years old at the time, to undress, then shower in front of him on multiple occasions," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a news briefing posted to social media Friday.

The investigation revealed that the child was taken to Fischetti “with the primary goal of improving the child’s social skills through principles of learning,” Ivey said.

Fischetti confessed, Ivey said, to directing the child to shower in front of him, “claiming that he was doing it to help the child have better hygiene skills … at no time did the parents ever report or express concerns about the child’s hygiene habits (nor were they) approached by Fischetti about that matter.”

The parents of the child, Ivey said, “had no idea this type of activity had occurred” until after the child, now a teen, approached a school counselor and the incident was reported to law enforcement.

According to sheriff's records, no court date has been set.

