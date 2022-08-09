Sheriff: Brother fatally shot brother in Whatcom County

A man from Seattle fatally shot his brother near Newhalem on Monday, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, who said the suspect confessed during an interview.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, deputies and detectives with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide near State Route 20 and mile post 128 near Newhalem.

Rangers from the North Cascade National Park had responded to a report of a single shot, followed by several more shots in rapid succession.

When rangers arrived in the area, they found 40-year-old John Thomson of Seattle sitting in his vehicle.

Thomson told the rangers that he did not hear any shots, and they allowed him to leave the scene.

As the rangers searched the area, they found a large quantity of blood and bullet holes along a guard rail near where they had previously spoken to Thomson.

Rangers looked down the embankment and found the body of 69-year-old Robert Thomson.

John Thomson was later located in Newhalem and detained. Deputies spotted an AR-15-style rifle inside his vehicle.

Detectives interviewed Thomson, who confessed to shooting his brother, Robert Thomson, multiple times with the intent to kill him, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

John Thomson, who is a convicted felon, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and booked into Whatcom County Jail. Murder charges are pending.