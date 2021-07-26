Sheriff calls homicide suspect "armed and dangerous"

Jul. 26—TUPELO — Authorities in at least two counties are searching for a man in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday night in the Richmond community of Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his department received a 911 call around 10 p.m. July 24 for a shooting in progress on County Road 810 in the Richmond community, located on Highway 371 south of Mooreville and near the Lee-Itawamba County line.

"Deputies cleared the residence and surrounding areas in search of the suspect and found one individual deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds," Johnson said.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Randy Benson, 59.

"It appeared that there was some type of altercation inside the residence that led to the shooting and that the shooter fled the area immediately after the incident," Johnson said.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Bradley Kevin King, 54, of Nettleton. He was last seen leaving the scene in a small, gray, newer model SUV with an unidentified driver.

Johnson said the suspect and the victim had known each other for a long time. King was known to visit Benson's house often.

"He (King) had been there for quite some time," Johnson said. "We are trying to figure out what caused things to escalate to the point where multiple shots were fired.

"He is to be considered armed and dangerous."

King is described as a white male who is about 5'8" with medium length brown hair and blue eyes.

King is no stranger to law enforcement in Lee and Monroe counties. Johnson said King has been in the Lee County Jail on multiple occasion for misdemeanor offenses. He said the suspect was also involved in a recent standoff in Monroe County where he threatened to kill himself.

The sheriff called the shooting an isolated event and cautioned members of the public to not approach King.

Anyone who sees King is asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about the shooting or King's whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 662-432-2612 or Crime Stoppers of North Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477).

william.moore@djournal.com