Sheriff candidate's brother charged with forging petition signatures

Mar. 18—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The brother of a former candidate for Cambria County sheriff has been charged with forgery and related counts in relation to the candidate's nominating petitions for the 2021 primary election.

James "Mel" Moss, 65, of St. Michael, was charged on Feb. 24 with forgery, statements under penalty and false signatures, court records show.

The investigation began when the Cambria County District Attorney's Office contacted state Trooper Mark Galli regarding an allegation that signatures were forged on Kirk Moss' petitions to have his name placed on the primary ballot, according to a criminal complaint by Galli, of the state police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Special Investigation Service and Organized Crime Unit Task Force.

Moss had six nominating petitions that were provided by the Cambria County Elections Office to investigators in March 2021.

William Barbin, solicitor for Cambria County and the county's elections board, said that a complaint was received by the state police, who asked Shirley Crowl, then the county's director of elections, to examine the nominating petitions for the sheriff race.

"They had concerns about them and said, 'These look suspicious,' " Barbin said, "and we referred the matter to the district attorney because the election board doesn't have criminal prosecutorial powers. Normally, if we see something that looks suspicious, we refer it to the district attorney's office."

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that he referred the matter to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office due to the potential for the appearance of a conflict of interest.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigators found that certain electors' names on the petitions were listed in alphabetical order and appeared to be in the same handwriting. Crowl told state police that "it would be highly irregular for a petition to be in alphabetical order," according to the complaint.

According to Crowl's interview, each candidate is given a "walking list" and a "street list." The "walking list" is a list of electors' names within the candidate's voting district, with the names listed in order by street address. The "street list" is also a list of electors' names, but the names on this list are listed in alphabetical order.

The complaint said that, on Moss' petitions, certain electors' names were listed in the exact same order as on the alphabetical "street list."

Thirteen out of 16 electors who were interviewed by state troopers from the Organized Crime Unit said that they did not sign the petitions, and three told investigators that their spouses did not sign the petitions as they were physically unable to do so, according to the complaint.

The "statement of circulator" sections of the petitions, which each contain a warning that the circulator is the signer and is subject to the penalties of unsworn falsification to authorities, were signed by James Moss, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the individual who notarized the petitions was interviewed by police, and she confirmed that James Moss was at her office and that she notarized James Moss' signatures for the "statement of circulator" sections of the petitions.

Kirk Moss, who is the Adams Township police chief, made it onto the ballot in the Democratic primary for Cambria County sheriff, but lost the battle for his party's nomination to Tom Owens, who in turn lost in the November general election to Republican Don Robertson.

Barbin said that Kirk Moss remained on the ballot as there was no proof the signatures were forged. Barbin also said that there was no indication that Kirk Moss was involved.

Kirk Moss declined comment, as he said the situation did not involve him.

James Moss' preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 19 before Senior Judge Richard A. Ireland, of Clearfield County. He is being represented by attorney Art McQuillan.