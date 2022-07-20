Rick Kuss, the challenger for Kitsap County Sheriff, wants us to believe he's qualified for the position, in spite of having zero years of experience in the law enforcement profession. Sheriff Gese, the incumbent, has 30-plus.

Among his qualifications, Mr. Kuss states he has a master's degree in criminal justice. As one who spent over 31 years in law enforcement, I can say without a doubt that these degrees have very little practical application in the everyday workings of a law enforcement agency. He also likes to point out he has training in anti-terrorism and force protection. Here's a secret: so do a large number of people who served in the military in the last 20 years.

Mr. Kuss is trying to blame the current sheriff for the rise in crime without providing any logical connection. This shows a fundamental lack of understanding of the criminal justice and legislative systems.

Finally, Mr. Kuss wants to make hay out of the fact that Sheriff Gese was "appointed." Yes, he was. By the former sheriff who chose to end his term early and retire. This is a common practice, not only here in Washington, but nationwide.

If Mr. Kuss wants to be a serious candidate for sheriff, he needs to run his campaign on facts that can be backed up by evidence, and not nebulous claims and irrelevant qualifications that sound good to the electorate.

Randal McNary, Port Orchard

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Sheriff candidate's claims for qualification don't stand up