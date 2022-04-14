Sheriff candidates: Jail deaths inevitable, but investigation process needs to change

Noah Robinson and Jason Ashworth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — All three candidates for sheriff have pledged to use independent, third-party reviews for deaths that occur in the Vanderburgh County jail.

Under current policy, deaths inside the facility are reviewed by an internal investigation. The investigations are completed by jail staff, the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section and all autopsies are conducted by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.

This includes the death of three men who died in the jail in 2021.

The deaths of two of the men, Duane Garry Jr. and Edwin Faulkner, have been under scrutiny since their release to the public. The topic found its way into a recent debate between Jason Ashworth and Noah Robinson, the Democratic candidates for Vanderburgh County sheriff, hosted by the Indiana Democrat African American Caucus.

Jeff Hales

Republican candidate Jeff Hales has also said any in-custody death of an inmate will be investigated by an outside agency with cooperation from sheriff office personnel.

Garry, 25, died Aug. 21, 2021. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear ruled the death as a fentanyl overdose. He stated in the report the manner could not be determined.

Faulkner, 64, died Sept. 28, 2021. His cause of death was ruled kidney infection and dehydration. The death was ruled natural causes.

William Pease Sr., 77, died Feb. 12, 2021. His cause of death was determined to be from acute cardiac arrest due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The death was ruled natural causes.

Current process

Sheriff Dave Wedding, who is nearing the end of his term-limited eight years as sheriff, said deaths in the facility are handled like any death would be.

"It sounds good, 'Hey, we're bringing somebody else in,'" he said. "But the question that has to be asked is who has problem with the way the sheriff office conducts all investigations?"

Wedding said if he investigates a death out in the public, why would he not need an outside agency to look over his work there?

"If somebody comes to me and says you guys didn't do something correctly, then I would say show me or explain to me what wasn't done correctly in the investigation," he said. "Because we do a very thorough investigation."

Outside of the jail staff, criminal investigations team and coroner, Wedding said deaths in the facility often have many more witnesses than those in the public.

"In a cell there can be 60 people or in a holding cell there's eight to 10 people," he said. "So if something had gone on that was odd, you'd have eight or 10 eyewitnesses."

Wedding said he is confident in the current investigation process. Noting the Indiana State Police conduct their own investigations when a member of the public is shot and killed by an officer, Wedding said it is often state police called in as the outside investigator.

"If they're investigating their own, they're no better than I am or my office," he said. "I'm very comfortable with my office being competent."

Outside review

Friday evening, the two Democrats restated the portion of their platform on third-party review while also stating jail staff was in no way responsible for the deaths occurring in 2021.

Both are employees of the sheriff's office.

"The three instances you’re alluding to have been investigated," Robinson said. "There is no sign the jail contributed to their death."

Robinson said as sheriff, reports from outside agencies that investigate an jail deaths would be made public.

Ashworth also said reports of any future deaths in the jail will be made available to the public in an effort to continue to build trust.

"The three individuals that passed away in our jail, while all those were tragic, none of those were at the hands of anyone in our office," Ashworth said.

Inmate health

Both candidates also spoke on the health of individuals who enter the jail and the medical care inside the facility.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that, not all, but some people that come into our facility are very unhealthy when they enter the door," Ashworth said.

Ashworth said an "enormous amount" of taxpayer money is spent on medical care at the jail.

Robinson said people with life-long medical conditions often get better medical care in jail than they did outside of it.

"If we compare our death statistics to the population at large, we lose fewer inmates in the facility than the population at large," he said.

Robinson said his staff will be held accountable for making sure inmates are checked on and that they are receiving needed care.

“If someone is complaining of an issue, it will not (be) ignored,” he said.

Deaths will occur, candidates said

The candidates again aligned during the debate by stating while there is always room to do better, neither could make a promise that no deaths will ever again occur within the Vanderburgh County jail.

“If either one us is going to stand here and try to tell you that never again in the history of the sheriff's office will we ever have another death in our jail, (that) is a fantasy," Ashworth said.

Ashworth said jail personnel will do everything possible to prevent deaths from occurring, and Robinson drew attention to the need to hire more staff for the jail.

"Until we solve our staffing issues you can't tell me that we are operating at peak efficiency and maximum safety when we are down to half staff," he said.

Sarah Loesch can be contacted at sloesch@gannett.com with story ideas and questions.

