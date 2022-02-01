Sheriff candidates tout experience

Feb. 1—The race for Daviess County sheriff will be decided in May, when voters in the Republican primary choose between either current Sheriff Barry Smith or former OPD and sheriff's department officer and detective Brad Youngman.

Smith was chief deputy until being appointed sheriff on Dec. 1, after the retirement of longtime Sheriff Keith Cain. Youngman left the sheriff's department and then became the lead officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department.

Both said their experience in law enforcement will help them lead DCSD. Candidates are listed alphabetically.

BARRY SMITHSmith joined the sheriff's department as a deputy in 1995. Smith, who has degrees in criminal justice and business administration from the University of the Cumberlands, was hired by then Sheriff John Bouvier, and rose to be chief deputy under Cain.

"I always thought about law enforcement" as a career, Smith said. Smith was hired under a grant that allowed the department to hire six new deputies.

"I've loved it ever since," Smith said.

Smith added, "I really enjoy helping the community. Before I was hired as a sheriff's deputy, I was a volunteer firefighter in Moseleyville.

"There is just something about helping people when they need help," Smith said.

Later, he said, "I really believe it was what I was meant to do."

Smith was promoted through the ranks to patrol supervisor then into command positions, and has been a member of the command staff for the past 11 years. As chief deputy, Smith oversaw all department operations and was involved with hiring, and preparing the office's budgets for Daviess Fiscal Court.

Smith said, as sheriff, his goals include working to hire and retain deputies and staff. Law enforcement agencies across the state compete with each other and with the private sector for candidates.

"A sheriff depends on a great staff, and has to maintain that staff," Smith said. "We need to get our staffing level up to where it was prior to COVID. "My goal is to make sure I get our personnel, main for patrol, back up to where it needs to be."

Last year, the county became part of the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, a federal designation that makes more funds and investigative resources available for drug trafficking cases.

Smith said a goal of the sheriff's office this year is to work more with the HIDTA task force, which includes investigators from the sheriff's office and OPD.

"The HIDTA task force designation late last year (active in September) was a step in the right direction to seek and arrest high-volume drug dealers that are flooding our streets with poison,"Smith said in a message later Monday. "We look forward to working with our federal and local agencies for our first full year in operation."

Retention of deputies is also important, he said.

"We have a lot of people we got through the (law enforcement) academy who are excited to be here," Smith said.

Retaining good deputies is important, he said.

"An agency is only as good at the personnel who work for them," Smith said.

BRAD YOUNGMANYoungman first joined the Owensoro Police Department in 2004. Prior to joining OPD, Youngman was an agent for the state Office of Security Coordination. It later became the Office of Homeland Security.

"In my time in the military, I was a counter-intelligence agent," Youngman said. At the Office of Security Coordination, "we investigated threats and vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure across the state."

After returning to the Owensboro region and finishing his degree in public relations and journalism at the University of Southern Indiana, Youngman joined OPD.

At the police department, Youngman was a member of the emergency response team, a patrol supervisor and detective with the street crimes unit, which investigates drug crimes. Youngman was a detective at the sheriff's office when he became lead officer for the DCPS Police Department, which is in charge of law enforcement and security for DCPS.

"I've got over 20 years in law enforcement and military leadership experience," Youngman said.

If elected sheriff, Youngman said he would created a narcotics unit at the department, to investigate drug crimes.

"With the concerns I have with the crime, violence and drugs in our county, I'm in a position to know what works," Youngman said. "The first thing I noticed in my time at the sheriff's office is we don't have a drug unit"

The agency, Youngman said, needs "full-time" drug investigators.

Youngman said another goal would be "to modernize the department, and make technology work for us a little better." Retention of deputies is also a priority, he said.

"One thing I pride myself on ... is my ability to affect morale as a leader," he said. "Morale affects retention and retention affects experience. "Leading by example is the most important thing."

In terms of gun violence inside city limits, Youngman said he would want the department to be a partner to OPD on investigations.

"For years, there has been an attitude that the city is not the sheriff's responsibility. I disagree," Youngman said. "There are things the sheriff's department can do to help. I would like to increase that level of cooperation."

Youngman said, "We have a great sheriff's office, but there is always room for improvement."

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse