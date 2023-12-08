Sheriff: Captain resigns, is arrested after falsifying hours for off-duty assignment

MARTIN COUNTY — A sheriff's captain was arrested after investigators found he falsified time cards for an off-duty supervisor's shift, said Sheriff William Snyder.

The sheriff said Capt. Ryan Grimsdale falsified hours on two off-duty details he did not work. Off-duty details are security assignments at events in Martin County conducted by the sheriff's office.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ryan Grimsdale (left) and Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay speak ahead of a CrisisAlert demonstration Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at J.D. Parker Elementary School in Stuart.

Grimsdale faces two misdemeanor charges of petit theft and a felony charge of official misconduct.

Grimsdale was assigned to be an off-duty supervisor Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 at a mudfest event at Plant Bamboo off State Road 714 in western Martin County, according to internal affairs records.

But he never showed up, records show.

Martin County Sheriff's Capt. Ryan Grimsdale

Mudfest events at Plant Bamboo are demanding assignments for off-duty personnel that require up to nine deputies and a supervisor to provide security, according to the sheriff.

"It's organized, paid for chaos," Snyder said.

The nature of the mudfest calls for a supervisor with more experience, authority and a higher level of decision making, Snyder said. Grimsdale was supposed to fill that role, the sheriff said.

"There's two things that were fundamentally wrong. Number 1, you bill for something you didn't do. Number 2, you didn't show up for a detail that legitimately needed you," Snyder said.

The investigation started in November after Major Peter Croft told investigators that he knew Grimsdale fraudulently submitted hours for the off-duty detail after seeing the captain at the sheriff's office during the mudfest event, according to the records.

Internal affairs investigators interviewed sheriff's deputies to figure out where Grimsdale was during his mudfest assignments on the two days.

None of the deputies working the off-duty mudfest detail on Oct. 20 and Oct. 22 said they saw Grimsdale at the mudfest grounds, according to internal affairs records.

Grimsdale still submitted the hours for the detail on Oct. 20 and asked a deputy who handles off-duty payroll hours to bill his off-duty hours for Oct. 22.

The sheriff's office stopped a check of $1,724 that was to be deposited to Grimsdale.

Grimsdale, a veteran of the department for more than 30 years, resigned during the investigation, Snyder said.

Mauricio La Plante is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow him on Twitter @mslaplantenews or email him at Mauricio.LaPlante@TCPalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Captain Ryan Grimsdale is arrested, resigns following internal affairs investigation