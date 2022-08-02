Sheriff: Captive girl escapes home; police find 2 bodies

·1 min read

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl held captive in a rural Alabama residence escaped and was discovered walking along a road, prompting an investigation that led police to discover two decomposing bodies at the home where she had been kept, authorities said Tuesday.

José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was jailed on a kidnapping count, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told a news conference. District Attorney Jeremy Duerr said “multiple” additional capital murder charges were likely.

A motorist driving through a rural residential area spotted a child on the road on Monday morning and stopped, authorities said. Court records indicate the child had been drugged and bound but managed to escape, WSFA-TV reported.

The driver picked up the girl and called 911, prompting an investigation and search that led to police officers finding two decomposing bodies inside the residence where Pascual-Reyes lived and the girl was believed to be held, Abbett said. Other people lived at the residence, but no one else was there when police arrived, he said.

The man was arrested in Auburn, Abbett said. It wasn't clear what information the girl might have provided to authorities, but Abbett called her a hero.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the dead people or a cause of death, and court records didn't include the name of a defense lawyer who could speak on behalf of Pascual-Reyes.

Authorities didn't release any information about the girl, including whether she had any relationship to the suspect. She hadn't been reported missing, the sheriff said.

"We gave her medical attention,’’ Abbett said. “She is safe now, and so we want to keep her that way.”

Recommended Stories

  • Family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide, Orlando police say

    A family of five has been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, Orlando Police Department said Tuesday.

  • Adoptive father of seven-year-old boy found dead in washing machine says door to home was unlocked

    Texas police says no charges or arrests made in their investigation into death of young Troy Khoeler

  • Charge dropped in slap case involving lobbyist, Miami commissioner at Gables steakhouse

    Six months after the son of a U.S. congressman was charged with battery for slapping a Miami commissioner at a Coral Gables steakhouse, the state has dropped the charges, his attorney said.

  • Step by step: Herbert focusing on footwork going into Year 3

    Despite being the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 and then reaching the Pro Bowl last season, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert still has room to improve going into his third season. Herbert is focused his footwork. “I think all of the drops that tie into the routes — three-step, five-step, seven-step — and being smooth in progressions and going through all of the reads,” said Herbert about what he wanted to improve.

  • Letters to the editor: Trump rally, Republican Party, Arkoosh for AG, tax relief

    Letters to the editor on a Trump rally, the need to save the Republican Party, providing tax relief for the working class and voting for Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general.

  • The ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Case That Slipped Under the Radar

    Photo Illustrations by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Landeros FamilyDaniel Landeros had no business driving.His license was suspended. He was ignoring red lights and behaving so erratically at the wheel that his wife, Jennifer Landeros, made him stop and let her out.It was the middle of the week after Thanksgiving 2016. Landeros, 41, a union tile installer from Elk Grove, California, and father of five, took off alone. Jennifer Landeros called the non-emergency number for Elk

  • Appeals court hears arguments in 'strange' case involving Marlena's Bistro owner

    Marlena Pavlos-Hackney refused to close her business, even after the state pulled her food license.

  • Parents of Sandy Hook victims rip into ‘psychopath’ Alex Jones at trial

    Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse was shot dead in 2012, took the stand at Alex Jones’ defamation trial on Tuesday

  • Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter's trial

    A grieving father erupted in anger Tuesday as he told jurors about the daughter Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered along with 16 others four years ago, his voice rising as he recounted her "infectious laugh that I can only get to watch now on TikTok videos.” Dr. Ilan Alhadeff's emotional testimony about his 14-year-old daughter Alyssa marked a second day of tears as families, one after another, took the witness stand to give heartrending statements about their loved ones who died at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

  • 80 men in South African court on charges of raping 8 women

    More than 80 men suspected of the gang rapes of eight women and the armed robbery of a video production crew in the South African town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, appeared in court on Monday. The suspects are allegedly illegal miners known as zama-zamas who dig for gold in the Johannesburg area's many closed mine shafts. The gang rapes occurred when a crew filming a music video at one of the abandoned mines was attacked by armed men on Thursday last week, according to police.

  • Thailand’s fugitive Red Bull heir still wanted for 2012 fatal hit and run charge, which may soon expire

    Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, Thailand’s Red Bull heir and the man who killed an officer in a hit-and-run incident in 2012, is still wanted for one remaining charge. Yoovidhya, the grandson of Red Bull’s co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya, became a fugitive after he struck and killed police officer Wichian Klanprasert with his Ferrari while speeding through Thong Lor in Bangkok on Sept. 3, 2012. Interpol issued a red notice to arrest the fugitive after he fled Thailand on a private jet in 2017.

  • Who gets the dog in a divorce? Laws are changing for pet custody battles.

    A study by the American Veterinary Medical Association showed 85% of dog owners and 76% of cat owners consider their pets family. Because of this, a divorce can be devastating for pet owners. For most of American history, pets did not have any special status in a divorce case.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • California Mom Vanishes After Suddenly Leaving Son’s Game — Could Her Dog Hold Clues To Her Disappearance?

    No one knows why Heidi Planck, a devoted mom, suddenly left her son’s football game at half-time and never returned. But the 38-year-old’s dog Seven — who had been with her at the game — may have provided a vital clue about what happened next. In the months since Planck disappeared on October 17, 2021, her case has caused rampant speculation among the Los Angeles-area community she had called home. “Heidi Planck’s disappearance has been all over the news in Los Angeles and since it’s unsolved an

  • Alex Jones railed against Sandy Hook parents on his broadcast as they testified against him at trial. The jury heard the insults in court.

    Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.