Sheriff Carmine Marceno sued over death of inmate in Lee County jail

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is facing a lawsuit over the death of an inmate in the Lee County Jail, which alleges that corrections deputies caused the man's death by negligence and excessive force.

Carl Harper died in September 2022 following a struggle with deputies. Jasmine Boston, the mother of Harper's 15-year-old daughter, filed the suit on behalf of her daughter and Harper’s estate and is seeking more than $100,000, according to court filings.

The suit alleges that the jail failed to properly train and supervise its staff and accuses corrections deputies of violating Harper’s civil rights.

“Me as his child’s mother, I feel like justice needs to be done,” Boston said in an interview. “It was swept under the rug, like he was nobody.”

Read the full investigation: Autopsy contradicts Lee County sheriff's account of jail inmate's death

The Sheriff’s Office has filed a motion to dismiss the suit, citing alleged flaws with the civil complaint. The motion to dismiss claims that the suit fails to properly list Marceno or the Sheriff’s Office as defendants, that the Sheriff’s Office did not receive proper legal notice before the suit was filed and that Boston is not the legal representative for Harper’s estate.

The Sheriff’s Office told The News-Press it generally does not comment on pending litigation.

Harper was arrested on Sept. 7 following a domestic dispute with his wife, and died in jail the next afternoon.

In July, a News-Press / Naples Daily News investigation found that Marceno and Lee County NAACP President James Muwakkil understated the injuries that Harper sustained in jail in the days after his death. In a Sept. 13 press conference, Marceno said that at the time Harper showed no signs of trauma, and Muwakkil said in an interview that Harper’s autopsy showed no trauma nor blunt force injuries.

The News-Press / Naples Daily News obtained Harper’s autopsy report, which concluded that Harper died accidentally, from a heart arrhythmia caused by drug toxicity. But it also documented multiple injuries to his face, head and neck that experts say are clear signs of blunt force trauma.

Two forensic pathologists who reviewed the autopsy said the blunt force injuries described in the report would not have been lethal. But both independently noted that the autopsy found burst blood vessels under Harper's eyelids and a hemorrhage on one of his neck muscles – injuries sometimes found on people who die after struggling to breathe.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, interviewing deputies who interacted with Harper that day and inmates who heard Harper’s struggle with guards. Deputies told detectives that Harper was aggressive and denied using excessive force, saying they restrained him in accordance with policy.

The Office of State Attorney Amira Fox reviewed the investigation and in May decided not to file charges.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Sheriff Carmine Marceno sued over death of Carl Harper in Lee County jail