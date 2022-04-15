Sheriff: Casco Twp. man allegedly posed as burglar in attempt to kill wife

A Casco Township man police alleged posed as a burglar in an attempt to kill his wife is facing several felony charges.

Gregory Ringel, 47, was arraigned on April 8 for assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in a building, false report of a felony and two felony firearms charges.

His bond was set at $750,000 10% cash/surety.

St. Clair County Sheriff deputies responded to the 4000 block of Palms Road shortly after 3 a.m. March 29 for a report of a home invasion, according to a press release from the department.

The residents of the home said an armed suspect entered through the garage with a shotgun, walked through the kitchen and knocked over a steel tumbler, waking the victim. The woman got out of bed to check the noise and was met at her bedroom door with a shotgun barrel as the suspect attempted to enter her room.

The suspect shot at her, but she was not struck. She shut the door on the gun barrel, preventing the suspect from entering. The residents said Ringel, the victim's husband, woke up in another room and retrieved a handgun from the night stand. He saw a shadow and then shot towards the direction of the supposed intruder as the suspect was fleeing.

Deputies were near the area at the time of the incident and quickly responded, but they did not see any suspect vehicle fleeing the area in any direction. The investigation confirmed the shotgun blast and home owner's gunshot, but continued investigation revealed inconsistencies in the residents' stories, the sheriff department said.

Police also learned Ringel was having an extramarital affair with another individual who lives out of state.

During a follow-up interview, police said Ringel confessed that the home invasion was made up and he used a shotgun with the intent to enter the bedroom and shoot his wife. She was awakened by a noise he made while walking through the kitchen and she met him at the door, where he shot at her as she opened the door.

The victim did not see Ringel. He allegedly walked off to hide the shotgun and then fired the second shot with his handgun to cover up the crime, police said.

Ringel is scheduled for a probable cause hearing at 9 a.m. April 20 and an examination hearing at 9:30 a.m. April 27 in front of St. Clair County District Court Judge Michael Hulewicz.

A request for comment to Ringel's attorney was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Casco Twp. man allegedly posed as burglar in attempt to kill wife