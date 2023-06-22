Sheriff charges minor with murder

Jun. 22—The Daviess County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a homicide investigation that began Wednesday after a female was found shot near Ben Hawes Park.

The suspect, a minor whose name is being withheld, has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and a minor in possession of a handgun.

According to the sheriff's report, the body of a female was found around 12:30 p.m. on Willet Road, which runs along the backside of the park.

The female was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Sheriff Brad Youngman said the female, whose age and name are being withheld until family is notified, was found shot in the head.

Youngman said investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting and why the female was in that specific location.

"When the call came in, it doesn't look like she'd been there very long," Youngman said.

DCSO's Criminal Investigations Division has taken the lead in the case, with the Kentucky State Police and Owensboro City Police providing assistance.

Youngman said more information will be released after the autopsy Thursday, June 22.

Anyone with information regarding the case can contact the DCSO at 270-685-8444 or Crime Stoppers at 270-685-8484.