Sheriff charges woman in fatal overdose

Jun. 22—TRINITY — A woman has been charged with providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose earlier this spring.

Ivey Tatum Elswick, 21, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony death by distribution. Her bond was set at $30,000 secured.

The charge is related to a death that occurred March 17 on Erik Drive in Trinity, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The name of the person who died and any other information about the overdose were not released.

North Carolina lawmakers created the "Death by Distribution Act" in 2019 in hopes a new felony charge would help hold drug dealers accountable in the rising number of opioid overdoses.