Sheriff: Child killed in New Year's Day shooting

Jan. 9—One child killed another in what authorities are describing as an accidental New Year's Day shooting in Marion.

Deputies responding to the shooting attempted, alongside emergency medical personnel, to treat the child, but were unsuccessful, said Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino in a press release issued Tuesday. The minor suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, he said.

Both children involved are described as male, but no other details regarding the circumstances around the shooting were released.

Detectives have investigated the deadly incident and referred it to the County Attorney's Office and Youth Court for review, Heino said.

