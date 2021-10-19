Sheriff, Clearview Church band together to combat domestic violence

Oct. 19—HENDERSON — The Vance County Sheriff's Office and Clearview Church will join together to present their Third Annual Domestic Awareness event on Saturday, October 23.

Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame and Pastor Abidan Shah of Clearview Church are collaborating to draw attention to the problem of domestic violence in the community.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. at Clearview Church, 3485 Oxford Road (US 158 Business) in Henderson.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.

Minister Roy Burroughs and Work in Progress, a community choir from Warren County, will provide music for the event.

Refreshments will be provided by Clearview Church.

Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines.

Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed October 2021 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In his proclamation, he said that in 2015, one in three women and one in 10 men experienced some form of violence by their intimate partner.

Intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crimes in the United States, he added.

In 2019-20, almost 60,000 North Carolinians received domestic violence services, Cooper said, citing data from the NC Council for Women and Youth Involvement.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence defines domestic violence as "intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior . . . by one intimate partner against another."

It can take the form of physical violence, sexual violence, threats or emotional abuse.