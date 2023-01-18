Sheriff: Clermont Co. shooting that killed woman in car stemmed from drug deal

The woman killed in Clermont County Tuesday night was shot during a chase after a drug transaction, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Casey Hamblin Moss was found shot in the 3800 block of Magnolia Drive in Batavia Township just before 7 p.m., investigations said. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene. She was 39.

According to the sheriff's office, a man who said he was Moss's boyfriend told investigators they were driving together when the occupant of another vehicle shot at them.

"The investigation has revealed that this was not a random act of violence," a press release from the sheriff said Wednesday. "This incident stemmed from a drug transaction, a dispute over money, which led to a chase and inevitably the shooting."

The sheriff's office has not released any information about possible suspects. No arrests have been reported.

Investigators said the boyfriend, whose name has not been released, said the shooting took place near the corner of Golden Meadow Court and Bach Grove Court.

The couple then drove to the boyfriend's mother's residence on Magnolia Drive and the mother called 911, according to police records.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is conducting an autopsy and the incident remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sheriff: Drug deal led to Clermont Co. shooting, killing woman in car