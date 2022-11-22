Sheriff: Coachella man fatally shot mother of twins after custody exchange

Salvador Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of killing two women in Moreno Valley on Friday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office has identified two women believed to have been shot and killed by a Coachella man Friday and says the women were killed shortly after a child custody exchange in "a case of domestic violence."

The women, who were found in a vehicle on the west side of Moreno Valley and later died at a local hospital, have been identified as 36-year-old Esmeralda Casillas and her 68-year-old mother, Ofelia Casillas. Both women were residents of El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego.

On Monday, the sheriff's department announced that 39-year-old Salvador Velasquez had been arrested at his home in Coachella on Saturday on suspicion of killing the mother and daughter. Jail records indicate Velasquez was arrested on Calle Geranio, a residential street on the east side of Coachella near Interstate 10.

On Tuesday, the department said that Velasquez had received two seven-year-old twin boys from Esmeralda Casillas prior to shooting her and her mother at around 7:45 p.m. Friday. They said the twin boys were found safely at Velasquez's home on Saturday.

The release did not state who had taken custody of the boys. However, a person who identified himself as a relative of Esmeralda and Ofelia Casillas' told The Desert Sun that the children were placed in the custody of Velasquez's parents.

"We, Esmeralda and Ofelia's family, are seeking the support of the community in recovering the children and bringing them into our loving home away from a potentially cold-hearted and vicious killer that might do them harm," said the family member, Adrian Olascoaga.

Olascoaga did not say how he was related to the pair, but other news outlets have reported he is a grandson of Ofelia Casillas and nephew of Esmeralda Casillas. He said the family is united and hoping for the support of the community to take custody of the children.

The custody exchange regularly occurred in Moreno Valley as part of their custody agreement following a custody battle that had gone on for years, he said.

Velasquez is in jail in Indio and was not offered bail, according to jail records. He did not appear to have been formally charged as of Tuesday morning.

