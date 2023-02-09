Sheriff: Cocoa Beach man arrested after breaking into gas station, leaving debit card behind

A Cocoa Beach man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after deputies said they found a debit card linking him to the crime.

Flagler deputies responded to 101 Matanzas Woods Parkway in Palm Coast for a burglary alarm just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies searched the gas station, they found a debit card with the name “Lantz Kurtz”, on the counter near the register.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a white male entering the back of the store, taking several items, then unlocking the front door and leaving.

According to an arrest report, deputies recognized the man in the video from a vehicle fire near the gas station earlier in the evening.

Deputies returned to the scene of the vehicle fire, where they found 20-year-old Lantz Kurtz standing near the burned car wearing the same clothes as the man in the video.

When deputies asked Kurtz about the burglary, he admitted to breaking into the business and taking a bag of dog food, water, and other items from the store.

Kurtz said he left behind his debit card so he could return to the business and pay for the items later.

Kurtz was charged with armed burglary and petit theft and was booked into the Flagler County jail and later released on a $10,000 bond.

