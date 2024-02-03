Sheriff commends deputies for response to mental health crisis in Wadesboro

Anson County Sheriff Scott Howell is commending his deputies, as well as the Wadesboro Police Department, for helping a man during a mental health crisis.

On Thursday, police said they responded to reports of a man with a gun in an area near a McDonald’s and a Pizza Hut.

A surveillance video captured Howell and other deputies speaking with the man and distracting him with pictures.

ALSO READ: ‘You are not alone’: Mental health advocate celebrates 3 years no suicides at Uptown parking deck

Eventually, the man let go of the gun, and the officers were able to secure him.

Sheriff Howell said the man is now in the hospital, receiving treatment.

VIDEO: ‘You are not alone’: Mental health advocate celebrates 3 years no suicides at Uptown parking deck