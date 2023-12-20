Sheriff confirms that a Cass County shooting victim was pregnant

A home in the 300 block of Philadelphia Road in Ashland is where a shooing took place Thursday night. One person died while another survived. Another related shooting took place in Ashland, about 10 minutes away, also on Thursday.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn confirmed Tuesday that one of the shooting victims from Thursday's rampage was pregnant.

Ohrn, who doubles as the county's coroner, said that a mother and her two daughters died of gunshot wounds, according to findings of a preliminary autopsy.

Autumn Bell, 19, was pregnant and found dead in a home in the 300 block of Philadelphia Road in Philadelphia, an unincorporated village about seven-and-a-half miles northwest of Ashland.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Ohrn identified the man who survived the shooting in Philadelphia as 20-year-old Brien Peña. Ohrn did not confirm with The State Journal-Register the relationship between Peña and Bell.

Christina Lynn Copley Bell, 53, and Alaria Bell, 16, were killed in a trailer in the 700 block of Lockard Street in Ashland.

Alaria Bell attended A-C Central High School.

There was no immediate information on funeral plans for the family members.

The suspect, 62-year-old Ronald L. "Butch" Cobren, also of Ashland, had been in a dating relationship in the recent past with Christina Bell, Ohrn told The State Journal-Register Sunday.

Cobren died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Jacksonville, Ohrn said.

Jacksonville Police officers found Cobren's vehicle near North Main and Oak Street.

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson didn't immediately respond to a message from the SJ-R.

Peña was shot in the stomach, Ohrn posted to Facebook. He remains in an intensive care unit at a hospital, Ohn would not identify.

Peña, according to Ohrn, made the initial 911 and was able to talk to Cass County sheriff's deputies when they arrived at the home. He told police that he was concerned for the residents of the Ashland trailer.

"We may learn a lot from Mr. Peña down the road (about the case), but he's got a lot of stuff to go through himself," Ohrn said Tuesday.

Ohrn thought Cobren acted on his own. He was unsure why Cobren ended up in Jacksonville, about 20 miles southwest of Ashland.

Cobren did not have a police record in either Cass or Morgan counties.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for the Bell family and for Peña.

Illinois State Police was assisting with the crime scene investigations.

