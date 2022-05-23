Sheriff confirms deputy fatally shoots man experiencing mental health crisis after man shoots first

Sheriff Kim Stewart describes the operation that ended with Carlos Gamboa's death during a news conference on May 23, 2022. Gamboa voiced suicidal ideations before firing a shotgun at a deputy on May 21, 2022. The deputy returned fire, killing Gamboa.

This story contains discussions of suicide. If you're distressed by this story, consider reaching out to the National Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255. Help is available.

LAS CRUCES - The Doña Ana County Sheriff confirmed that one man is dead after he was fatally shot by a deputy during a mental health crisis over the weekend.

Doña Ana County Sherrif Kim Stewart confirmed that a deputy fatally shot Carlos Gamboa, 57, during a brief standoff on May 21. Stewart said during a news conference that Gamboa, who expressed suicidal ideation to neighbors, fired a shotgun once at a deputy before the deputy returned fire. She said Gamboa succumbed to his injuries at a Las Cruces hospital shortly after deputies shot him.

"I am confident enough right now to say I stand with them and the decisions they make," Stewart said, referring to the deputy that killed Gamboa.

Gamboa is the second person killed by local law enforcement in the last two months. On April 16, a Las Cruces Police Department officer shot and killed Ameilia Baca, 75, during a mental health crisis. In both cases, law enforcement was told that the subject was experiencing suicidal ideation, as in Gamboa's case, or homicidal ideation, as in Baca's case. Both subjects also had weapons in their hands before they were killed by police.

Sheriff recounts deputy's narrative of killing

Stewart said that deputies responded to the 4600 block of Rociante — in a neighborhood in the hills on the west side of the Rio Grande, south of Fairacres — around noon on May 21. She said that 911 operators had received multiple calls regarding Gamboa expressing a desire to commit suicide.

Stewart said that deputies had been tracking Gamboa's movements via different 911 calls all morning. She said Gamboa had been down by the river, then back at the Rociante neighborhood where deputies first made contact with him. Both locations led to a 911 call from bystanders. She said that deputies initially stayed away from arresting or confronting Gamboa.

"We did try making phone contact with him," Stewart said.

At noon, another call came in and deputies received reports of a gunshot near the Rociante neighborhood. Stewart did not say Gamboa was responsible for the gunshot, but she did say that no one was injured in that shooting. Three deputies then responded to the Rociante neighborhood and set up a perimeter around Gamboa's house. Stewart said that deputies were in contact with a woman she described as Gamboa's significant other.

Sherrif Kim Stewart answers reporters' questions during a press conference on May 23, 2022. The news conference was called to provide details after a deputy shot and killed Carlos Gamboa on May 21, 2022.

When deputies arrived at Gamboa's house, Stewart said deputies set up on the opposite side of the street to give Gamboa space. As deputies set up, the significant other told deputies that Gamboa was armed with a shotgun, Stewart said.

At some point, deputies watched Gamboa walk into his house and then reemerge, shotgun in hand. Stewart said Gamboa walked over to a vacant lot neighboring his house and then started walking toward deputies. She said the deputies began commanding Gamboa to drop his weapon. As Gamboa got to the opposite side of the street, Stewart said he fired once at a deputy. The deputy then returned fire, Stewart said, striking Gamboa.

"There was no collateral or sympathetic fire by the other deputies. There was just the one round that was returned," Stewart said.

Stewart said that deputies rendered medical aid immediately after the shooting. She said Gamboa was taken to a Las Cruces hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

'Come out ahead of this'

Stewart said that she was providing more information than she normally would during the aftermath of a deputy shooting. After a question from the Sun-News, Stewart said that she wanted to get out ahead of the shooting because of her empathy for the deputy who killed Gamboa.

"I wanted to come out ahead of this because in my experience when officers have been involved in the use of deadly force, it often ends their career," Stewart said.

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office released this image from a dashboard camera showing Carlos Gamboa, left, raising a shotgun at a DASO deputy located across Rociante Drive. After Gamboa fired once, the deputy returned fire, killing Gamboa on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Stewart said that she wanted the public to know that the victim and his family aren't the only ones suffering. She said that the deputy who fatally shot Gamboa is also suffering.

"He needs to realize that we support him," Stewart said, referring to the deputy who killed Gamboa.

The deputy's name has not been released. Stewart said that it would be made public at the outset of the investigation into the shooting.

Like the investigation into LCPD's killing of Baca, Stewart confirmed that the Doña Ana County Officer-Involved Task Force will investigate Gamboa's killing. The task force consists of investigators from law enforcement agencies across the county, including DASO. Stewart said DASO investigators would not take the lead on the Gamboa killing but said that they would be involved in some way.

Once the task force concludes its investigation, its findings are turned over to the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. The DA then decides whether to press charges against the officer. Stewart said she did not know how long that would take.

