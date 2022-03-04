Sheriff contracts for inmate mail security

Mar. 4—The Henderson County Commissioners Court approved a move Tuesday that will eliminate the possibility of controlled substances being sent into the jail with inmate mail.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the change to the Inmate Communications Addendum Agreement with National Crime Information Center will add mail to the contract with the company that currently provides inmate phone service.

He said inmates have been receiving mail with contents soaked in the illegal substances.

"We've caught some who have tested positive," Hillhouse said. "They basically eat that mail and get high inside the jail."

The mail will now go to an address in Longview where the letters will be copied and put into a system where the inmates can see it, but have no access to the actual letters.

Legal mail, such as letters from attorneys will still come directly to the inmate.

"Sometimes they try to disguise mail and label it legal but that's pretty easy to pick out," Hillhouse said.

Commissioners also approved an agreement with the City of Dallas for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Hillhouse said they have been getting good use out of the task force, which has contributed to several arrests. Deputy Dustin Smith represents HCSO on the task force.

"It's a great organization," Hillhouse said. "I'm bringing it before the court because this is the first year they said the would reimburse us up to $10,000."

On another item, Commissioners heard the annual presentation from the Sons of the Republic of Texas concerning Texas Independence Day. Local Chapter President Clayton Starr represented the group.

Commissioners also voted to:

—approve work in Precinct 4 on private property, to remove vegetation adjacent to County Road 4515 for purposes of public safety;

—refund more than $25,000 for six over-payments as requested by the Henderson County Tax Collector/Assessor;

—accept a donation of spoil materials from Brad Rummel for Henderson County Regional Fair Park;

—grant a request to accept Red Bluff Loop and Indian Gap in the Cherokee Shores subdivision into the two-year road maintenance program;

—set a public hearing for establishment of a Henderson County Property Assessed Clean Energy Program;

—enroll county employees into the Texas Association of Counties Annual Cyber Security Training Course for 2021-2022;

—authorize payment of 2021 bills totaling $14,463.55 and

—authorize payment of 2022 bills totaling $395,561.92.