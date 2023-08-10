Sheriff: Cook County Jail inmate dies from fatal assault in hospital wing

An inmate at Cook County Jail was beaten to death in the hospital wing, according to sheriff officials.

Jail staff responded to commotion at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday and found two inmates fighting, a statement from the sheriff’s office said. Staff immediately separated them and began performing lifesaving measures on Johnny Hendrix III, 29, of Rockford.

Hendrix was taken by Chicago fire department ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed that he died from assault injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Authorities did not say why Hendrix was housed in the hospital wing, or whether the second inmate involved would face criminal charges. The sheriff’s office is investigating and has requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.

Hendrix was taken into custody Saturday on three outstanding criminal warrants and a charge of criminal trespass to property.

