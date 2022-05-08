Sheriff. coroner investigating inmate's death

May 8—JEFFERSON — The death of an inmate in the Ashtabula County Jail on May 1 is still under investigation, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi on Saturday during a telephone interview.

"We are still investigating and there is not much else I can say," Niemi said on Saturday.

Ashtabula County Coroner's Investigator Tom Dispenes said the man found dead at the jail is Branden Knight, 29, of Jefferson. Dispenes said a preliminary cause of death will likely be available early in the week

"Life-saving measures were performed by corrections staff and EMS personnell," Niemi stated in a press release. "The deceased male was transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy."