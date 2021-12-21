Sheriff: Correctional officer charged with helping inmate escape from Webster County Jail

A Webster County correctional officer faces felony charges for allegedly helping an inmate escape from jail this month, according to the county's sheriff.

Michelle Valenti, 30, of Fort Dodge was working in the jail's control room at the time of Jordan Mefferd's escape on Dec. 12, according to a criminal complaint. Valenti admitted to detectives that she gave information to Mefferd about a gap in a security fence and remotely unlocked a door, which allowed him to flee.

Mefferd, 43, was in custody on burglary and narcotics charges; he escaped around 11 p.m. Dec. 12 and was apprehended a few hours later.

"He didn't act alone in that. We knew that relatively quickly," Fleener said. "It is a breach of trust. We can't have that. People expect more from us in uniform."

Fleener said Valenti was fired Tuesday before she was charged with permitting a prisoner to escape, a felony. She had worked as a county correctional officer for seven months.

An investigation after the escape led to three more felony charges against Valenti, according to court documents, including:

introducing contraband, for giving a cigarette lighter to inmates;

introducing electronic contraband, for giving cell phones to inmates;

furnishing a controlled substance, for bringing marijuana into the Webster County Jail.

She also admitted to having sex with an inmate, for which she's been charged with sexual misconduct with offenders, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Webster County is currently studying plans to build a new jail to replace its 40-year-old jail. This likely would not have happened in a modern jail, Fleener said.

"This is one of many reasons why that would be an important asset to our community," Fleener said. "There's only so many updates you can do to a 40-year-old structure. They wouldn't have the ability to have interaction or have access to allowing inmates to move from one spot to another without supervision."

