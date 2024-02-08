Sheriff Crawford: Service calls for burglaries, stabbings and drunk driving down in 2023

COSHOCTON − Calls for service for the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office were down in 2023 with decreases in some key areas from burglaries, to assaults to drug overdoses.

Coshocton County Sheriff James Crawford reported 30,340 calls for service to the dispatch center in 2023, down from 32,567 calls in 2022. This is for all public safety needs, including Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services and fire departments.

Crawford is still finalizing a yearend report. Crawford said some areas have relatively small number of calls from year to year, so some percentages can be deceiving. For example, if there would be five calls one year and 10 the next for a certain statistic.

Of major call areas, Crawford said burglaries were down 69%, stabbings were down 60%, drunk driving was down 43%, harassment was down 21%, threats were down 15%, assaults were down 12%, stolen vehicles were down 16%, domestic violence was down 7% and drug overdoses were down 9%.

There were no homicide deaths for 2023.

There were 713 traffic crashes without injuries for 2023, down 8%. Crashes with injury were 211, down 4%. Reckless driving was up 13%, which Crawford attributed to distracted driving and people rushing to their destinations.

Unruly juveniles and runaways were up 12%, truancy was up 75% and neglect was up 74%. Crawford attributed some of that to River View Local Schools getting a resource officer, Justin Landerman, and foster care numbers high for Coshocton County Job and Family Services.

Litter offenses were up 106% and junk ordinances were up 234%, which Crawford attributed to the work of the City of Coshocton's property code inspector, Mark Sharrock, who is also a deputy.

K-9 Officer Rip with cash and suspected narcotics recovered from a traffic stop on Ohio 93.

One area Crawford likes to see up is traffic stops, which increased by 25% to 2,639. This is making the roads safer for other drivers and pedestrians and can often lead to drug busts. Crawford mentioned K-9 officer Rip making a positive alert on a vehicle just after the first of the year on Ohio 93 which led to a pair from Zanesville being indicted for possession of methamphetamine, second-degree felonies.

"There's a more proactive approach. No matter what the infraction is, get (drivers) to learn to obey the traffic laws and keep everybody safe," Crawford said on traffic stops.

He also mentioned one of the largest indictments in Coshocton County history resulting from a case near Christmas. Ming Xue, an illegal Chinese immigrant, was indicted with 308 counts of counterfeiting and one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. He was found stealing gift cards from the Coshocton Walmart during a Shop with a Cop event on Dec. 5.

"Our detective division has worked tirelessly on logging every piece of evidence. It's a huge case," Crawford said. "The ring of counterfeiters going through the United States right now is unbelievable. So, this could be a huge case in stopping that criminal enterprise."

