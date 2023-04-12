Sheriff: Cruiser lost control in crash that killed officer, North College Hill man

Memorials set up around the crash site and police station for Office Tim Unwin after he died in a double-fatal car crash.

Investigators have released more information regarding the two-car collision that killed an on-duty Springfield Township police officer and a North College Hill resident late last month.

Officer Tim Unwin, 31, was driving north on Hamilton Avenue while responding to an "officer needs assistance" call on March 31, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the crash. His emergency lights and siren were on.

Unwin was merging from the right lane to the left lane, after a construction zone, when he lost control of his police cruiser, the release states.

His cruiser then hit a concrete median in the center of the road, causing the vehicle to "trip and roll onto the driver's side," officials said, adding the cruiser went into the southbound lanes of Hamilton Avenue and struck a vehicle operated by William Dunson, 50.

Both men were killed in the crash, which happened in North College Hill.

Unwin had been with the Springfield Township Police Department for two years before his death. Prior to that, he worked for the Hamilton Police Department.

The Hamilton Police Department said Unwin worked as a patrol officer there from August 2019 until he resigned in May 2021 to take a position with Springfield Township. He was a 2009 graduate of Harrison High School and graduated from Cincinnati State Technical and Community College in 2014.

Springfield Township police officer Tim Unwin.

Unwin's funeral was held at Arlington Memorial Gardens last week.

Pastor Stevie Bester told Enquirer media partner Fox19 his friend, Dunson, was a "gentle giant."

“Just a very serene, humble guy," Bester said. "You wouldn’t even know he was in the room, but the brightest smile you ever saw.”

A visitation and funeral service for Dunson is being held at Greater Emmanuel Apostolic Church on Saturday, according to the Preston Charles Funeral Home website.

William Dunson.

He is remembered as a servant to his community and church and many officers on the Springfield Township force personally knew Dunson, Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley said.

Story continues

The sheriff's office said a more detailed report on the crash involving Unwin and Dunson is forthcoming.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cruiser lost control in double-fatal crash in North College Hill