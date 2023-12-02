Sheriff: Dakota Prairie High School employee under investigation for inappropriate conduct

Dec. 1—PETERBURG, N.D. — A Dakota Prairie High School employee is under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, according to the Nelson County sheriff.

When the Herald contacted Superintendent Jay Slade, he read a written statement.

"The district can confirm it received a report of alleged inappropriate conduct by an employee. The individual has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation," the statement said. "The district takes all complaints against personnel very seriously and follows applicable district policies and procedures when responding to and investigating complaints. Dakota Prairie School District encourages anyone with concerns about this or any matter to contact a school administrator."

Slade confirmed that the employee is on a paid administrative leave, but declined to comment on who the employee is and whether they are a teacher or other staff. Sheriff Kurt Schwind also declined to comment on who the employee is.