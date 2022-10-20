Sheriff: Daycare worker accused of sharing obscene material at Burke County school

Burke County deputies are investigating an allegation about a daycare worker sharing obscene material at an elementary school.

The Burke County sheriff told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty the case involves an after-school daycare worker at Salem Elementary School. He said his office first learned of the allegation back on Oct. 10.

According to the sheriff, at least one student, along with the worker, have been interviewed so far and investigators are planning to meet with the district attorney.

The school district told Faherty the daycares operating before and after hours are run by the YMCA. The Y sent out a letter to parents last week, saying, “preventing child abuse is the goal of our YMCA and all youth serving organizations.”

The YMCA let parents know it was made aware of a situation involving one of the daycare workers and that it does screenings and background checks prior to employment.

Faherty spoke with a parent and a teacher earlier who had no idea about the allegation.

“I feel like they should get background checks, and make sure that, really have them watch the children, and make sure they’re safe and protected and not having problems like that,” she said.

Faherty has reached out to the local Y to find out if the daycare worker is still employed there, but has not heard back.

The sheriff expects the case to go to the district attorney’s office within the next week.

The YMCA sent the following statement to Channel 9 in reference to the case:

“On Thu., Oct. 6, we were informed of alleged inappropriate behavior by a member of our afterschool staff at Salem Elementary School. We immediately terminated the individual’s employment, notified the school, and engaged local authorities. Out of an abundance of caution, we proactively informed the parents and guardians of the 47 children in the program.

“The YMCA of Catawba Valley takes very seriously the safety and well-being of the children in our care. In addition to careful screening and a national background check prior to employment, our Y checks all membership records, including all staff, against the National Sex Offender Registry daily. All staff at YMCA licensed childcare sites are required to obtain a NCDCDEE Qualifying Letter which involves an SBI Background Check and live-scan fingerprinting. Furthermore, all licensed childcare staff are required to take child abuse awareness and prevention training through Prevent Child Abuse NC and are counseled on how to report suspicions of child abuse and who to make those reports to.

“Our employees adhere to a strict policy that prevents any staff or volunteers from being alone with a child where they cannot be observed by others.

“The former employee’s background checks did not indicate any criminal activity.”

