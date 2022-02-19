Sheriff: Dayton man solicits sex acts from detective posing as teen girl

Feb. 18—A 31-year-old Dayton man on Friday was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck announced.

Gabriel Alford is facing charges of possession of criminal tools, importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and is in the Montgomery County Jail, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Alford is accused of communicating with an undercover detective posting as a 14-year-old girl during an investigation conducted by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.

"Alford allegedly solicited sexual acts from the detective posing as a teen, sent inappropriate pictures and agreed to meet her for sex," the release stated.

The task force is part of the Ohio Attorney General's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and is made up of officers from the sheriff's office, Miami Twp. and Butler Twp. police departments.