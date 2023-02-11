Sheriff, DEA make arrests on warrants

Feb. 10—The Hunt County Sheriff's Office released the following statement this afternoon concerning the serving of warrants alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration:

In the early morning hours of February 10, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office, and the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) served two narcotics warrants in south Hunt County. The first warrant was served at a home located on Grove Dr. in West Tawakoni. The warrant on Grove Drive resulted in the arrest of two individuals. The second warrant was served at a house on Private Road 3730. The warrant served io Private Road 3730 resulted in the arrest of one individual. As a result of these warrants, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and the DEA seized methamphetamine and more than10 illegally possessed firearms.

Once again Sheriff Terry Jones stresses that these search warrants will be done often, and individuals will continue to go to jail. As your sheriff it is my duty to protect the citizens of our county and I will use every means possible to do so within the scope of the law. Sheriff Jones would also like to thank the DEA for partnering with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in helping get drugs off our streets.

Sheriff Jones said: "You do not want to have one of these signs attached to your residence, compliments of the Hunt County Sheriff's Office. Thank you to the citizens of Hunt County for standing behind us in supporting the sheriff's office in our fight against illegal drugs in our county."