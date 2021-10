The Guardian

Terry Turner’s defense to claim murder of Adil Dghoughi, a Muslim who immigrated to the US from Morocco, falls under rubric of ‘stand your ground’ law Adil Dghoughi, 31, was killed earlier this month. Photograph: GoFundMe Controversial laws in Texas that can effectively allow homeowners to kill people coming on to their property are to be thrown into the spotlight after the shocking case of a Moroccan man who was shot dead after pulling over in the driveway of a San Antonio-area house, possibly