Sheriff: Deltona man crashes car into house before falsely reporting it stolen

A Volusia County man was arrested Sunday after deputies said he crashed his car into a neighbor’s house and then reported it was stolen from his driveway.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Normandy Boulevard in Deltona around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The car’s owner, 20-year-old Amador Rodriguez, told the deputy he parked his blue Honda Civic in his driveway Saturday night and left it unlocked with his keys and wallet inside.

Deputies said after they began investigating the stolen car, they received a report of a blue Honda Civic that had crashed into a home blocks away from Rodriguez’s home.

Investigators said when they arrived, they found the car partially wedged inside the back of the house, causing extensive damage.

After learning that there was no one home at the time of the crash, deputies went back to speak to Rodriguez.

While speaking with deputies, Rodriguez admitted that he made up the story about his car being stolen, and in fact was driving the car when he crashed into the home.

Amador Rodriguez, 20 was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and providing false information to law enforcement.

