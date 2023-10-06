Sheriff’s department announces arrest of two teens in Columbia Food Lion shooting

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced two arrests following a shooting that injured two people at a Columbia-area grocery store.

De’Mario Wagner, 19, and Emmanuel Gilliard, 17, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

“Additional arrests may be forthcoming,” according to a statement released by the sheriff’s department Friday, which described the investigation as “ongoing.”

Court records indicate that Wagner was arrested on Sept. 7. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department said it held off announcing his arrest as the investigation was still active. Wagner was denied bond at a hearing held that same day. He is represented by state Rep. Todd Rutherford, a prominent defense attorney and Democratic legislator from Richland County.

Gilliard turned himself on Thursday, Oct. 5, according to a department spokesperson, who said that he is being charged as a juvenile. He was given a $200,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s department.

The shooting took place over Labor Day Weekend at a Food Lion located in the 4760 Hardscrabble Road.

Richalnd County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Food Lion around 7 p.m. on Sept 5 following reports of a shooting. Two individuals were injured and transported to the hospital.

The sheriff’s department has asked anyone with additional information about this incident to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.