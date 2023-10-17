Sheriff’s Department asking for help in identifying Riverbank drowning victim

A man apparently drowned in the Stanislaus River in Riverbank, and the Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in positively identifying him.

Transients reported Sunday morning seeing what they believed to be a drowning victim in the river at the 3900 block of Topeka Street, according to a department news release. The department’s dive team recovered the body.

“Our office has still not positively identified the middle-aged black male adult who drowned in the river,” states the release. “We have reason to believe the victim was recently treated at a local area hospital, as he was still wearing clothing typically worn by admitted patients.”

Detectives want to speak with family members in the hopes of better understanding the circumstances of the man’s death, according to the release. Detectives do not suspect foul play.

“Preliminary findings of a forensic autopsy suggest drowning was the cause of death,” according to the release. “Additional laboratory testings through the California Department of Justice will provide more insight.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Stanislaus County Area Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-60-CRIME. A mobile app is available at P3Tips.com. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.