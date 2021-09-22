Sheriff’s department charges 10 more in Richland County jail riot

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged 10 more in a jail riot in which detainees attacked two guards and destroyed as much of a cell block as they could, Sheriff Leon Lott said.

All who participated in the attack on the guards have been identified and will be charged, Lott said.

“I can’t imagine how scared these two correctional officer were,” he said.

On Sept. 3, the sheriff’s department was called to the Richland County jail off Bluff Road about 8:15 a.m. after a riot started in a cell block of about 50 detainees, Lott said at the time. It’s unclear how many detainees were involved.

Two guards were in the cell block and detainees had them at their mercy and injured them, according to Lott. When a special response team of deputies entered the block, the detainees had already returned to their cells and didn’t resist being taken out.

The guards sustained non-life threatening injuries and no detainees were hurt, Lott said.

The department had already charged two detainees, 23-year-old Jujuan Council and 32-year-old Anthony Blakney, with first degree assault, kidnapping and rioting for their alleged part in the riot.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.