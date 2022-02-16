Sheriff’s Department concludes assault investigation at Graham-Kapowsin High School

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has finished its investigation into an assault captured on video at Graham-Kapowsin High School and posted to social media Monday. It concluded Wednesday that misdemeanor charges are warranted in the case.

Video of the attack shows one student repeatedly punching another in a school bathroom. The victim is a special needs student, according to his mother on social media.

“At this time, there were no serious injuries that were reported,” said sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss Wednesday. “It’s being forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for misdemeanor charges.”

If the boy had been seriously injured, the suspect in the attack could be charged with a felony, Moss said.

Bethel School District officials issued a statement Tuesday that said in part, any threat to a student’s health or safety is taken seriously. The district is conducting its own investigation into the incident.