Sheriff department continues to work on shooting investigation

Feb. 19—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office continues to work with agencies on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border to return Ashley Keenan, 32, to face charges of killing her mother, Krystyna "Krisia" Keenan, 60.

Ashley Keenan turned herself in to police in Toronto several days after the shooting death of her mother in the driveway of her State Road home on Jan. 11, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's Offfice Chief Deputy Terry Moiso said the investigation continues, but the department is not able to discuss the details of extradition attempts involving Ashley Keenan due to the nature of the process.

Discussions regarding the best way to bring Keenan back have involved the long process of extradition, or perhaps on an immigration violation, according to information discussed by department officials several weeks ago.

"That is all still up in the air," Moisio said.

Moisio said the department continues to work on details of the case. Much of the evidence must be tested through crime labs and the process often takes significant time.

"Detectives are working every day with this," he said.

Niemi said Kristyna Keenan was shot after she pulled up to her house by a person waiting in the parking lot of a nearby drug store. He said multiple shots were fired as she exited her car.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office officials said the investigation to this point has not led to any additional suspects being developed in the case.

Ashley Keenan faces two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault in the shooting.