Sheriff’s department launches 'Operation Smash and Grab' to combat retail theft

As the holiday season arrives, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has announced the launch of its undercover “Operation Smash and Grab" program to combat retail theft.

The operation includes deputies and detectives working undercover in retail stores throughout the county to disrupt and dismantle retail theft crews that victimize businesses.

An additional objective is to provide a safe and welcoming shopping environment for residents, sheriff’s officials stated.

During the operation, participating retail stores and small businesses will have their loss prevention and store managers in direct contact with investigators for real-time communication to target crimes in progress.

Sheriff’s department personnel will also monitor parking lots that surround the businesses. A vehicle with an automated license plate reader will also be deployed throughout the operation to detect stolen vehicles and vehicles associated with ongoing criminal investigations.

The county district attorney’s office will work with investigators to review reports, file cases, and keep investigators informed of any follow-up investigation needed to ensure a streamlined review and filing process.

“This holiday season, our office remains focused on ensuring the safety of our community and businesses,” said District Attorney John Anderson. “By working together with law enforcement and businesses across the county, we will seek prosecution and accountability for individuals who choose to engage in unlawful behavior such as retail theft crimes, buying or selling stolen property, or organized crime schemes at multiple locations.”

“Deputy Sheriff’s will be undercover in retail stores throughout the county with the purpose of arresting actors engaged in retail theft,” said Sheriff Shannon D. Dicus. “Working together with our District Attorney’s office, those actors will not only be arrested and booked into jail but they will be prosecuted and held to answer for their crimes. We want the citizens of our county to have safe and enjoyable shopping experiences.”

