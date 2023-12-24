Sheriff’s department releases images of MetroLink armed robbery suspect

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and person of interest in connection with multiple armed robberies and attacks involving a firearm that happened at MetroLink locations.

In each of the crimes, the sheriff’s department claims the description of the suspect has remained consistent, leading investigators to believe the suspect is the same individual.

The first armed robbery happened on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. Deputies met with a victim who claimed a man on a westbound train approached him, displayed a handgun, and took personal items and money from him before departing the train.

City officials saw bodycam footage after police SUV crashed into bar – Source

On Dec. 21 around 10:30 p.m., deputies met with another victim who reported a similar robbery.

Around 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 23, deputies received word that a man had been shot at the Belleville MetroLink Station. The victim’s injury was not life-threatening and they were taken to a local hospital.

Deputies described the suspect as a Black man in a face mask. The person of interest is a Black woman wearing a black-hooded jacket and black hat.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the individuals pictured are asked to call CENCOM Dispatch at 618-825-2051.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.