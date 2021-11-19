Sheriff’s Department reports high-speed chase, arrest in Denair market robbery

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a suspect has been arrested in this week’s armed robbery at the Denair Mart Liquor and Food in Denair.

Authorities received a 911 call from the store Wednesday about 6 p.m. about an armed robbery. The robber entered the Main Street business, held the clerk at gunpoint, demanded money and then drove away in a bronze-colored Chevy Blazer, according to a department news release issued Thursday.

The same Blazer was seen later that evening leaving a home in the 400 block of E Street in Waterford, and deputies attempted a traffic stop. But a pursued followed, according to the release, in which speeds reached about 80 mph.

The suspect “disregarded public safety by failing to yield, blowing stop signs and running through red lights,” according to the release. “He eventually crashed his sport utility vehicle into a ditch near the intersection of Held Road and Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto.”

The driver was taken into custody. No one was injured in the pursuit and crash.

The release identifies the suspect as Daniel Reagan, 35, a Waterford resident and a parolee.

The release states that during a parole search of his home, authorities found a firearm with a tampered serial number, a replica weapon consistent with what they believe was used in the robbery, and money in denominations similar to what was taken from Denair Mart Liquor and Food. The release said a syringe with a substance resembling heroin also was found.

Reagan is on parole for a residential armed robbery conviction, according to the release, and had been free on bail in an unrelated case.

Reagan was booked at the Public Safety Center on suspicion of evasion, armed robbery, narcotics possession, being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a parole violation. He is being held without bail.