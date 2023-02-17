Sheriff department staffing levels improve as jail overcrowding persists

The Otsego County Jail, built in 1966 and last updated in 1988, remains over crowded. Here is a jail cell at the facility in downtown Gaylord.

GAYLORD — The Otsego County Sheriff Department is making progress on hiring additional personnel but is still short of staff while the jail remains overcrowded.

That was part of a report on the sheriff department presented by Otsego County Sheriff Matthew Nowicki and Undersheriff Matthew Muladore to the county board of commissioners on Tuesday.

Last year, Muladore told commissioners the department was under staffed and that is still the case in 2023, although there has been some progress.

"We are still short one road deputy. We have had new hires and that has helped us out going into 2023," Muladore said.

Muladore said Deputy Greg Kates has recently started duties as a school resource officer with the Johannesburg-Lewiston Area School district.

"We are very excited about (Kates starting). It's good for the community because that is a rural area and yet it's a big school. We are offering more resources and I think it will be a big benefit for the school, parents and kids," said Muladore.

The county jail is still overcrowded, said Muladore.

"We still have an overcrowded jail almost every day and we deal with it the best we can," he added.

Muladore and Jail Administrator/Capt. Brian Webber noted that every individual arrested in the county, whether it's by the sheriff department, Gaylord police or the Michigan State Police, has to go through the jail.

Webber said the average stay in the jail is about 17.8 days and the booking process takes longer to complete.

"It used to take about 20 to 30 minutes. Now it takes over an hour," Webber said.

Voters have turned down proposals to build a new county jail. The county's current jail was built in 1966, was last updated in 1988 and has a 34-bed capacity.

Nowicki oversees a departmental budget of about $1.8 million and has 27 personnel under his command.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Otsego County Sheriff Department staffing levels improve as jail overcrowding persists