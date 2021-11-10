Sheriff’s Department has suspect in death of Keyes man whose body was found in road

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department has a suspect in the death of a Keyes man whose body was found on the side of the road in October near West Service and Jennings roads southwest of Modesto.

Keyes resident Jose Ramirez, 21, is being held without bail at the Public Safety Center on suspicion of murder, according to the Sheriff’s Department website.

He also is being held on two counts related to the growing, harvesting and-or processing of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale, as well as one firearms count related to a short-barreled rifle or shotgun.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz identified the slain man Wednesday as Keyes resident Joel Santos Martinez, 26.

Schwartz, a department spokesman, did not provide additional details because he said this is an “active and ongoing investigation” and detectives still are trying to interview witnesses.

Martinez’s body was found Oct. 17 on the north side of West Service Road near the intersection with Jennings Road.

Schwartz said Ramirez was arrested Nov. 3 in Los Angeles. “We thank Los Angeles PD and their task force for helping to make the arrest,” he said in a text message.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to contact Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083 or leave an anonymous tip by calling Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or going to www.stancrimetips.org.